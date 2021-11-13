these are the consoles of the moment

The popularity of video game does not stop and proof of this are the constant launches of both new titles and consoles and computers that have the ability to offer gamers unparalleled experiences.

At an international level, the profits generated by this industry are getting bigger and bigger. The world’s leading provider of analysis of games and electronic sports Newzoo, reported that for this year revenues of up to 175.8 billion dollars are expected, which are divided into different geographical areas, among which Latin America will contribute about 7.2 billion dollars, that is, 4% of the market .

However, that does not mean that the region is a minor area for the industry, since the number of players does not stop growing. Until this year, about 289 million players were registered, a figure higher than the 212 million players in North America.

Likewise, most people play games through their cell phone, however the best gaming experiences video game they live in consoles and computers that are not far behind in the market with 28% and 19% popularity, respectively.

This November marks one year since the arrival of a new generation of consoles and computers and with them, new video game. If you have not yet stepped into the new era, this may be the ideal time. Here we tell you about some of its characteristics.

Playstation 5

/ Approximate price: 14,000 pesos

Characteristics

This is the next generation of Sony’s iconic console, the PlayStation. This team has the possibility of running games in 4k and up to 8k, with speeds of 60 and up to 120 frames per second. Of course, a television that is compatible is required.

Thanks to its solid state storage (SSD) it is capable of charging games almost immediately, regardless of whether it is a simple title with small levels, or gigantic worlds with a multitude of missions and animated elements. It works with the famous ray tracing, technology that allows to show realistic reflections on different surfaces. In addition, this year he received a good amount of games that make good use of its features such as “Returnal”, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apar” to “Resident Evil Village”.

The Sony console is available in two different editions, the first one includes a disc reader, while the second only allows you to play in digital format, which is why its price is somewhat lower and is around 11,500 pesos, approximately.

Acer Nitro 5

/ Approximate price: 19,000 pesos

Characteristics

This equipment is a great option if you want to enjoy games current and last generation with good performance and at an affordable price, thanks to its 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage, which allows a great loading speed. In addition to avoiding time consuming loadings, you can also avoid the annoying slow loading of textures or character models in your games.

Another highlight is that you can configure the equipment to your liking, thanks to the integration of slots for SSD and RAM expansion with the possibility of up to 32 GB.

In addition, it allows you to take advantage of technologies such as Nvidia’s DLSS, which optimizes your games so they look better in speed and image. Likewise, your monitor reproduces content up to 120 frames per second.

Xbox Series X / S

/ Approximate price: 14,000 pesos

Characteristics

Xbox decided to renew its consoles with two different proposals that meet the needs of those who play casually and in digital format, and also those who prefer an experience with graphic capabilities beyond what is seen in consoles years past.

If what you are looking for is more power and have the best images in your games favorites, then the Xbox Series X is your best option. This console has a chip equipped with AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA architectures, capable of extremely fast calculations and processes, thanks to its 12 teraflops of capacity.

Also, this year they are reaching it games Exclusive and highly anticipated by fans, such as the new installments of some of its flagship series such as Halo, Forza Horizon and Psychonauts.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series S is a console dedicated to gamers who enjoy having quick and easy access to their games through digital format, since it does not include a disc reader. However, it is a friendlier option in price (around 7,000 pesos), placing itself as one of the consoles cheapest of this generation. Although this console has a lower power, it does not mean that it is left behind, since it includes solid state storage that allows you to charge and run your games immediately, in addition to supporting both current and future titles, without any problem.

ROG Zephyrus G14

/ Approximate price: 30,500 pesos

Characteristics

The GA401QC-HZ031T model is in the top of the most powerful that you can find today in terms of laptops. It is a member of the ROG Zephyrus G14 family that in addition to great components, also adds an RTX 3050 graphics card that gives it unparalleled power.

Asus’ ROG or Republic of Gamers series is known for always offering the best technology for gamers to games run and look awesome on any of your computers. This is no exception, thanks to its 8 GB of RAM and its 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor.

In this way, in this equipment you can use any type of play without any problem, from your favorite indies to blockbusters that stand out for their visual display such as Cyberpunk 2077, running at speeds from 60 to 120 frames per second, on its monitor that is trained, so you can enjoy it to the fullest.

In addition, its design is suitable for a laptop, since it allows you to take it wherever you want.

Nintendo Switch OLED

/ Approximate price: 10,000 pesos

Characteristics

While this is not Nintendo’s next step into another generation of consoles, it is a new addition to the family of its hybrid console, made up, until now, by the Switch models (regular model) and Switch Lite (base version). Now, the arrival of the OLED Switch is a subtle but necessary improvement for one of the consoles most popular and successful in the world.

The console’s biggest draw is its seven-inch OLED screen, technology that wasn’t built into the previous model. Thus, this console is capable of generating more vivid colors, along with well-defined blacks and sharp contrast when gaming.

Also, if your thing is to play your favorite titles on television and you enjoy sharing with your friends through games multiplayer online, then the new dock that the console includes will be very useful, since it has an Ethernet cable input to connect your Switch directly to your modem and play your games online without the annoying lag appearing.

Likewise, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a new adjustable wide-angle bracket, as well as an expanded internal storage, which now has 64 GB, twice the space compared to the 32 GB of the first Nintendo model. Along with the new console, the new one also comes to gamers game Metroid Dread.

Also read: The list of 36 cell phones on which WhatsApp stops working

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta