There will only be 100 in the world, it will cost 10,000 dollars and will be sold in Mexico

Xbox Series X will have an exclusive version as part of a special collaboration by the celebrating 20 years of Xbox and 100 years of Gucci. It is a package limited to 100 pieces, but it will be sold all over the world, including Mexico.

On November 17 it will be available through the Gucci online store, in the case of our country it will be available at Moliere Palacio de Hierro in Mexico City.

“The project speaks of Gucci’s search for new cultural areas to explore, always with the aim of fostering the promotion of character and self-expression. For video game fans, enthusiasts and fans, this exclusive console and its carrying case are a collectible and eclectic set, with nods to the past, present and future. “

Each package includes a Xbox Series X laser etched with a GG pattern. In the case of controls, they will be Carbon Black, including Gucci’s classic red and blue band.

The entire package will come in a rigid suitcase, which will mix items from the two brands. At the moment there is no official price for Mexico, but without a doubt we will be facing the most expensive console in the history of our country.