The XXVIII edition of SUNCINE exceeds 3.5 million viewers

The XXVIII edition of the International Environmental Film Festival (Suncine), held since last November 3 and which has closed this Thursday, has exceeded three and a half million viewers between applications, cinemas and televisions.

According to the organizers, the hybrid format of the festival has allowed participation to be “Multiplied by nine Over the previous year”.

The organization figures in 21,000 the face-to-face spectators that the contest has gathered in Barcelona and Mexico City, and in 200,000 viewers who have followed him through the festival app.

Interest in Suncine, according to its director Jaume gil, confirms “the desire to return to theaters after the pandemic” and “the concern that exists about environmental issues and the current climate crisis.”

For his part, the president of the festival, Claudio Lauria, highlights that in view of the “great interest” shown by the public and filmmakers, the festival’s hybrid proposal has been a success since “it has opened many millions of hearts and eyes to the climate emergency”.

Photo courtesy of SUNCINE from the public attending in Barcelona. EFE / Pau Fabregat

Festival honors

The winners of the XXVIII edition has ended with the best documentary award for ‘Ait Atta, nomads of the High Atlas’, about a trip of a migrant family in Morocco.

The Suncine Special Award has relapsed into ‘Eating our way to extinction’, narrated by actress Kate Winslet, while the Planet Latino award has corresponded to ‘The topic’, a work in which the actor Gael García Bernal has participated.

Photo provided by SUNCINE of Miguel Valladares (d) presenting the Miradas WWF Spain award. EFE / Pau Fabregat

The Miradas WWF Spain award it was obtained by the documentary ‘Stolen Fish’, on industrial overpricing in The Gambia, and the Golden Sun New Talents award has fallen to the director Unai Canela, 17, and his film ‘Between mountains’.

Besides the APIA Prize for Journalistic Investigation, sponsored by Signus Ecovalor, has been for ‘Point of no return’, work devised by the Vice Minister of Environment of Argentina, Sergio Federovisky. EFEverde

