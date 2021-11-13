The Xiaomi 12 Ultra appears in the first renders with a striking rear screen

Xiaomi continues with its unstoppable pace of launches and we already have in sight what one of the members of the new Xiaomi 12 family may look like, specifically the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. A model of which we already have the first renderings that show its possible final appearance.

With a Xiaomi 11 Ultra still very topical, now The possible final design that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will adopt has been leaked. A phone that shows what would be the appearance of the rear area where the huge camera module and of course, the screen, capture all eyes.

A renewed rear

Filtration comes from the hand of the popular filter HoiINDI. If we already knew the possible appearance of the Xiaomi Mi 12, now it is the turn of the superior model. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra maintains aspects already seen in the Xiaomi 11 Ultra such as the rear panel but adding changes to the layout and layout of components

From Gizchina they refer to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra how one of the first models to adopt the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 898. Changes in the hardware that will be accompanied according to the indications of a 200 megapixel sensor in the main camera and a fast charge that will reach 200 watts of power.

Based on what can be seen in the video, the front area does not show any camera, which indicates that this can be located below the screen, as we have seen recently in the Xiaomi Mix 4.

In the rear area the accessory screen and the camera module are now separated, unlike what is seen in the current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra where everything is included in the same space.

For now this is how little has been revealed about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, a phone to be launched approximately in June next year, a long time ahead to get to know the different specifications that Xiaomi will introduce in its new flagship.

Source | HoiINDI