The Xbox account on Twitter disappeared last night losing 17 million followers

What a commotion this morning set up the main Xbox account on Twitter. If you have not been able to follow the topic, I will tell you in detail everything that happened so that you will not be caught by surprise to see an account that seems to have been born yesterday. Because if you already followed @Xbox, you will notice that he has lost a few million followers along the way.

It happened around 1:30 in the morning (Spanish time), and it began to surprise the most active followers of the account. Suddenly Xbox had disappeared from the map, no tweets quoted were working and you couldn’t find the account by doing a search either.

Xbox and marketing (Spoiler: Goes wrong)

It all seems to be a marketing move on the part of the account managers. As we read, they saw fit to make it disappear momentarily so that the account could emulate the “being born again” coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Original Xbox and the brand itself. That is, a way to reset.

Xbox Social Team Leader Josh Stein joked about the matter with his personal account. In fact, several Microsoft executives also followed the roll. The account was like this for at least 20 minutes and is currently operational.

In and out… 20 minute adventure tops… pic.twitter.com/GrUTjxik9h – Stein (@steinekin) November 13, 2021

The problem is that when you cancel an account, even momentarily, it loses its followers, so the official Xbox account lost its 17 million followers and as I write these lines it “only” has 8 million.

I do not know if the movement was thus measured or not, but I hope they will win back their followers.