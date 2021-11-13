The world’s first iPhone with USB-C was sold on eBay for more than 1.7 million pesos

The first iPhone with USB-C in the world was sold for 86,001 dollars, that is, more than 1.7 million pesos. The auction on eBay ended at exactly 1,759,503.25 pesos, an exorbitant amount for a modified smartphone that is not recommended for daily use.

This iPhone X has a fully functional USB-C port for charging and file transfer, rather than a Lightning port, and is the work of Ken Pillonel, a robotics student in Switzerland. This enthusiast managed to replace the Apple port with a USB-C as part of a personal project that has now earned him considerable pay.

However, despite its considerable value, iPhone X with USB-C port is not recommended for daily use. Pillonel warned during the auction that the world’s first USB-C iPhone “must not be restored, updated or erased, used as a daily use device, or opened”, since being a prototype, if these indications are not followed, it could stop working.

The auction started several days ago, from $ 1, and quickly reached $ 3,000 by the end of its first day. There were a total of 116 bids in the auction, with a pair going up to $ 100,000, but they were withdrawn before the period ended.

For all those without much purchasing power, but interested in creating their own iPhone with USB-C, Pillonel published a video tutorial where explains the whole process step by step, and uploaded to GitHub all the technical and component information necessary to achieve this.

What started as a personal project by a student in Switzerland, ended as a milestone in the technology industry, with worldwide media coverage, and a “true collector’s item for any Apple fan”, according to Pillonel’s own description.