The Thames floods George Clooney’s English estate again

George Clooney, perhaps, is considering whether it was a good idea to buy the idyllic mansion on the small island attached to the village of Sonning Eye (in South Oxfordshire, England), surrounded by the river Thames and dating from the seventeenth century. An hour and a quarter from London, the house called Mill House is the preferred residence of a family with properties in Los Angeles and Lake Como (Italy). Now, the waters of the river have flooded a large part of the two hectares of the farm and it will take work to clean up the damage.

At least the waters of the river have respected the main building.

The mansion and the surrounding estate on the island next to Sunning Eye Village, in an unaffected image. Google

Last year, due to the Dennis storm, the photograph was practically the same: on February 21 the field was completely flooded, as well as the adjacent house and the gardens in front of the main facade of Mill House. And it was not the first time: in 2016 the same happened and the repairs took a year and a half. This time, at least, the mansion appears to have been remarkably safe.

The mansion dates from the 17th century.

Mill House was the manor of the prominent local Rich family and was purchased by Clooney from banker Omar Bayoumi, who has owned it since the early 1990s, in 2014 shortly after marrying British lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice.

It consists of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, a dining room, various rooms, an office, parking and facilities for the service. Although the final price was not disclosed, the press considered a figure close to 13 million euros. The Israeli illusionist Uri Geller is his neighbor and is very close to the castle where the series was filmed Downton abbey.

