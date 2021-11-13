The Terrible Morales attacks Márquez after criticism of El Canelo

Érick “Terrible” Morales came out in defense of “The Canelo“Alvarez, this after Juan Manuel Marquez comment that Saúl “He will never be the best boxer in Mexico”, in addition to question the rivals against whom it is measured.

“It is a matter of time and you have to accept it.I think Márquez is very resentful of life, for the statements he gives, “commented the former expugilist, for the daily Récord.

On the other hand, “The Terrible” Morales was forceful in pointing out who the the only people who can classify a boxer as an “idol”.

“If he is going to be an idol or not he is going to be an idol Canelo it is a public decision. We boxers can’t decide who are the good guys or who are the bad guys, we all had a race management for better or for worse, with better or worse rivals. We all have something that made us jump a little more or we had something easier. “

Finally, even though “The Terrible” acknowledged the race of Marquez, noted that it does not entitle you to demerit the achievements of others

“Obviously Márquez’s career cost him a lot of work, but it does not for that reason have to demean the work of others or the conditions or the effort or the easy or difficult way that it can give. We do not all have the same luck, nor do we run with the same blessing to do things, “he concluded.