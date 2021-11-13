The Tecatito Corona memes after the USA vs Mexico

Mexico could not get past the tie with USA and it is that the combined directed by GerI burn Martino, a very clear opportunity to open the scoring was lost, after a tremendous failure of the ‘Tecatito‘ Crown.

The player of the Porto had a very clear, after a great pass from Hirving lozano but he ended up wasting the opportunity. Immediately, the Mexican became a trend for fans who could not believe the failure.

The ‘Tecatito’ Corona fault

Exactly 30 minutes after the meeting, the ‘Chucky‘ Lush he scored half a goal to Jesus Crown, who entered the area without a mark and defined first intention with his right leg, to send the ball to the side.

That was the clearest opportunity of the Mexican team, which in the second half saw the United States take the lead with a shot of Christian pulisic point-blank. Later with another goal from Weston McKennie, the North American team finished with three vital points.

The memes of Mexico vs the United States

In general it was not a good match for the Mexican team, who saw how his undefeated ended within the CONCACAF Final Octagonal and incidentally, they tied him for the lead. Classification a Qatar 2022 it is not yet insured.

Beyond that the ‘Chucky‘ Lush failed a very clear and ‘Chaka‘ Rodriguez He didn’t have a good game either, the memes went against him ‘Tecatito‘ Crown. For the Mexican fans, the goal that was missed by Porto ended up being key.

The Tecatito Corona, is no longer the one in Twente. In Portugal he stands out because he plays against Gil Vicente, against Famalicão, amateur teams. But in selection, he has been sad for a long time. It gives more shame than his agent, asking Milan to raise their offer to sign him. – Cerre Siete VIP (@ Cerre_Siete7) November 13, 2021

Mexico lost the undefeated within the Octagonal Final and incidentally added his third consecutive defeat against USA. There was no rematch and now it seems that the North American team has already taken the measure of the team of Gerardo Martino, as it has also beaten them in important competitions.

