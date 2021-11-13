The Teatreneu de Barcelona hosts the comedy ‘Las bellacas’ performed by dubbing and theater actresses

11/08/2021 – NoticiasClave.net

Since last November 3 and until January, the funny comedy ‘Las bellacas’ has been installed in the Teatreneu, from Barcelona.

The work, original by Carla Torres Danès. and with a production by the company La Maiética, it has already been released with public success in another theater and is now beginning its second season.

The piece deals with problems of family and interpersonal relationships, the post-pandemic crisis and “How mental health is compromised in a world where social networks force us to be perfect”. The work shows how sisterhood and mutual support can help to relativize and overcome individual problems.

The protagonists are two actresses of dobaje, Carla torres (voiced by Eleven from Stranger Things, Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: Clone Wars, Ruth Langmore from Ozark, etc), and Marta Barbarà (usual voice of Scarlett Johanson, Eva Green, Kirsten Dunst, and characters such as Jasmine from Aladdin, Pocahontas, Anastasia or The Swan Princess) and the stage actress Ximena Marsé, they star

With this cast, ‘Las bellacas’ exploits their gags and offers spontaneity and fun to the viewer. The power of dubbing and theater merge into a comedy that appeals to the power of socialization, sharing, and a sense of community and belonging. The best of dubbing and theater together in an original and carefree way.

La Maièutica, formed by Mireia Isal and Carla Torres Danés and founded during the pandemic, was born as a result of eight theater projects in which they have worked together since 2014. See a trailer here.