The special launch of Kecleon for Pokémon GO is confirmed by Niantic – Nintenderos

We receive interesting information related to one of the most prominent titles in the mobile market. We are talking about Pokemon go. This time, according to new comments from Niantic, it could be a one-time debut by Kecleon.

As you may recall, Season of Mischief introduced several Pokemon to the mobile game, and Hoopa received a special debut. And it seems that when I’m done Kecleon could be next. In an interview with Gfinity, Michael steranka (Product Marketing Manager) shared the following:

Kecleon has special attributes in the main series games that are not shared by any other Pokémon. And because of that, we really want to get it right in Pokémon GO when it’s time to launch it. We’re working towards it, and we want to make sure that when we’re ready, it’s a special release for players to catch.

We remind you that the Kecleon is a normal type Pokémon introduced in the third generation and that the Season of Mischief ends on December 1, which means that Kecleon is likely to appear in the game during December or early 2022. However, before launching the bells to the flight, we remind you that, for the moment, there is no official confirmation. You will have no choice but to wait for more details.

