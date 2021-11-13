The rover Perseverance discovers “something that nobody has ever seen” under a rock on Mars (PHOTOS)

According to those in charge of the mission, this finding could have many interpretations, although they are not yet certain what it could be.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has discovered “something no one has ever seen” under a layered rock on Mars, at a point close to where the rover first landed earlier this year, the robotic rover’s team reported online. .

Perseverance, who surveys the terrain of the crater the jezero crater, used a abrasive tool at the end of his robotic arm to erode the surface of the rock in order to take a look inside.

After wearing down the rock, the rover sent images to show what was underneath the top layer, which appears to be a group of minerals and granulated sediments. According to those in charge of the mission, this finding could have many interpretations, although they are not yet certain what it could be.

“Looking inside to see something that no one has seen before. I used a small portion of this rock to remove the surface layer and see what is underneath. Concentrate on my next target to take samples of Mars,” he ‘voiced’ when rovering the Perseverance team in a post on their Twitter account.

After stopping its functions in October due to a solar conjunction, with the king star intervening between the Earth and the red planet, Perseverance has been investigating some rock formations in the southern region of the planet that are of interest to the rover’s scientific team in the Land.

One of the main objectives of the Martian exploration vehicle is collect rock and soil samples from Mars which will be stored by the vehicle itself in tubes and which future missions will transport to Earth to be analyzed for signs of ancient microbial life from 3 billion years ago.