The return of ‘Two to Zero’; Mexico loses to the US heading to Qatar 2022

It’s the same. Wherever it is, Ohio is cursed land for the Mexican National Team. Between the cold and the football suffocation, El Tri went from dominance and prostration. We have already seen this game. The same, replicated in the third decade of the century. The script was identical to that of the infamous expeditions of 2001, 2005, 2008, 2013. Pulisic and McKennie, inheritors of the Two to Zero tradition, sent Martino and el Tri to the couch. Again, it happened again.

The game started without chains. Weah, faster than the ball (an ability inherited from his father), replied with a decomposed blow to a hot air shot from Edson. The Ajax radar returned to mark the north shortly after: Jiménez’s maneuver on the front and a smooth, cornered shot that Steffen rescued from the burrow. The back-to-back jiggling calmed Berhalter’s command. In a situation of high pressure, El Tri built an exit tunnel with paintbrushes until Corona perceived Lozano’s unchecked rupture; Steffen stopped the ride of ‘Chucky’ with a smooth and solid recline, like the veteran who leans over the grass to catch the toe of a toddler just learning to walk. No chains, no goals. With mutual anguish.

Steffen suffered major scare when Lozano spotted the troubled ‘Tecatito’, who was walking alone on the other side of the Ohio River. Corona threw the ball into the water. Oh, my Porto. The attacker’s image appears on milk cartons and Amber Alerts bulletins throughout Concacaf territory. They have been looking for him, for a long time. Musah, a linebacker for the Bengals, gyrfalcon from the Valencian Torres de Serrano, broke ranks so that his squad could stick their nose out. And he achieve it. Tyler Adams commanded the deployment, along with Leipzig’s watchtower, although each insinuation ended up suffocated by Martino’s perimeter defense, despite Rodríguez’s tragicomic and null rigor. However, the advance was enough to change the color of the first chapter. From green to white, in gradient.

Edson Álvarez and Yunus Musah bid for the ball

Emilee Chinn (AFP)



El Tri remained in the dressing room when the add-on was already underway. Weah, a cheetah, hunted Gallardo, an out-of-herd gazelle, and McKennie demanded of Ochoa for the first time that night. The alarm clock had barely gone off, but Martino’s eleven remained drowsy. Ricardo Pepi, a victim of bureaucracy and speeches, who had to shoot in the opposite goal and wear black and cherry, forgave Ochoa with a hint of condescension. The blood calls. Meanwhile, Mexico was bleeding from the sides. And Artega, asleep in Belgium.



Weah backed away from the forefront to join a virtuous circuit with McKennie, Adams and Musah. The line generated a belt of tactical superiority that suffocated Tri. If this isn’t Columbus, it looks a lot like it. It is not far away. The bravado of Herrera and Rodríguez reduced football and concentrated anger. The game was long for the Mexican National Team. Martino, chilled. His slate froze as he reflected Socratically on his tactical modifications. This may work for a doctoral dissertation or the creative process of a novel, but not here. Not in playoffs, where express responses are required. Reality tends to catch up with those who wait without acting. Pulisic proved the axiom: Weah’s violent center, whom Gallardo watched with the severity of Ned Flanders, and point-blank shot from Christian, Captain America, the Landon Donovan of Generation Z. The man in the mirror. The same and we are the ones who look. Red alert. And Arteaga …

Mexico appeared to the umpteenth alarm. Of course, more by inertia than by system. And then McKennie acceded with the ball to Ochoa’s bedroom like someone walking through Rivefront Park. A tragic carom, activated by ‘Charlie’ Rodríguez, turned the night into a nightmare. Shot cradled to the right wall of the nets. ‘El Tri’ closed his eyes and terror erupted from the subconscious. Trauma. ‘Two to zero’. Denial, anguish, tears, fear. Again. It is happening again. Cincinnati or Columbus, it didn’t matter.

