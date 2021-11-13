The Present of Amanda Seyfried – Rock & Pop

There are different success stories in Hollywood. Some from childhood created their careers, while others rose to the top with their debut role. However, there are also those who receive recognition years after having their first role. That’s the case for Amanda Seyfried, who finally received her first Oscar nomination.

And it is that after 17 years of the movie that gave him his fame, ‘Chicas Pesadas’, the actress is positioned as one of the main names of the next edition of the Academy Awards. All this, thanks to his compelling performance on the film. Netflix original ‘Mank’.

Who is Amanda Seyfried?

Most people know Amanda Seyfried for her iconic role in the legendary movie ‘Heavy Girls’. In the comedy, she played one of the ‘plastic’, Karen Smith, who was characterized by her funny humor and questionable intellect.

Along with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert, they became an iconic group. However, the actress also has famous roles in musicals such as ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Les Miserables’, where she proved her versatility as an actress.

But 2020 was the year critics finally gave in to Seyfried’s performance. And the actress is one of the protagonists of ‘Mank’, the Netflix original film by David Fincher. Thus, it is part of the story that tells how one of the most important films in cinema was created: ‘Citizen Kane’.

In ‘Mank’, Amanda Seyfried plays Marion Davies, the actress who inspires the writer to create the character of the alcoholic ex-wife of Charles Foster Kane. Thus, it is one of the muses that also represents the moral conflict of the screenwriter.

Interestingly, the actress does not have a huge stake in the film. And is that Amanda Seyfried only appears a little more than 18 minutes on the screen, only 13% of the scenes of the film. However, critics applauded it, pointing out that it was the best ever.

Thus, some pointed out that Seyfried He even steals Gary Oldman’s attention and became the real star of the film. Acclamation for her performance was accompanied by an Oscar nomination, in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

This year, his category is one of the most competitive of the ceremony, with experts undecided on who will win. In order for Amanda Seyfried to get her first Oscar, she will have to beat Glenn Close, Maria Bakalova, Youn Yuh-jung, and Olivia Colman.