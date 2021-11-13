The poet and the PlayStation

In the movie Let Them All Talk (2020), by Steven Soderbergh, tells the story of a veteran writer from New York, played by Meryl Streep, who, suffering from a terminal illness, decides to go on a cruise to London to receive an important literary award. For the adventure, which could be the last, choose two old friends and a nephew for company millennial, which does not hide a morbid curiosity for previous generations.

The nephew, who plays the actor Lucas Hedges, asks one of the writer’s friends about life before electronic devices and social networks. One of them, the character of Dianne Wiest, tells him to his amazement that there is no greater difference between the world of radio and television and that of iPhones, Facebook or Twitter. There is no greater difference, he says, because human nature remains the same, as predatory then as it is now.

I remembered the scene when I heard the news of the Cervantes Prize to the Uruguayan writer Cristina Peri Rossi. From his early book of stories, Living (1963), the search for a familiarity under the modern order, which heralded a powerful resistance in the midst of change, became notable in her. When Peri Rossi went into exile, on the eve of the Uruguayan dictatorship, that resistance was channeled in favor of adapting to the “diaspora”, a concept that gained presence in his poetry.

On The abandoned museums (1969), another book of stories, spoke of “strange flying objects”, and in later anthologies of stories, which Julio Cortázar admired, he became interested in topics that in various ways glossed survival after all kinds of cataclysms: geological, biological or politicians. Like so many exiles who fled dictatorships, not to return but to add one exodus to another, Peri Rossi developed a poetics of exile that offers many lessons for a time of as many displacements as the 21st century.

That poetics is condensed in State of exile (2003), the anthology that Visor published, and that brings together his lyrical work since 1972. There he relates exile, once again, with the material culture of the technological scene of the late twentieth century and the turn of the century. The exile is settled in a telephone booth, where the device swallows the coins, or in a “dialectic of journeys” that makes each departure a loss and each arrival a restart.

In the conversation between Dianne Wiest and Lucas Hedges, they both agree that those women of the late 20th century are like replicating dinosaurs. Rubber nessies, like the one we have seen floating on Lake Glasgow, that have crossed the threshold of the turn of the century, with all their analogue wisdom and the intact memory of old emancipatory battles. There is no melancholy in that gaze, but rather an exposition of a permanence in change.

But maybe it’s PlayStation (2009), notebook also published by Visor, the work of Cristina Peri Rossi where we read this art of survival in a more compact way. In the collection of poems, dreams, as in The benefactor (1963), Susan Sontag’s first novel, are repeated over and over again, over the years, though they are always just as disturbing. A song by Ricardo Cocciante is heard decade after decade even if the setting and medium change: Montevideo or Barcelona, ​​an old black and white television, a cassette player or the YouTube channel on the computer.

Among the many things that are repeated in that collection of poems are the libraries, which are almost exactly reinvented in each exchange, the oval mirrors or the old patriarchal voices that, from childhood, called to “form a family.” Televisions, radios and turntables are also repeated, although sometimes a new device bursts in, such as the PlayStation console, which displaces them. The image of the convalescent poet, playing with her PlayStation, captures the poignant personality of this writer.