The photos Ryan Gosling would like to remove from his Instagram

Yes, we also deeply admire Ryan Gosling. We like how he acts, how he dances, how he sings, how he dresses, how he walks, how he looks, how he combs his hair… But it wasn’t always like that. He, like the vast majority of us, had a terrifying past that should not be recorded. Today, for his 41st birthday (November 12), we want to remember with humor the photos that Ryan would want to remove from his Instagram if he had it (unfortunately he belongs to the ‘No Social Networks’ club). But since he was a child artist, we have found some examples. Go ahead that this selection of photos for oblivion are born from love, and also to demonstrate that the evolution of man is not only Darwin’s theory.

But what kind of child and adolescent was Ryan Gosling? He himself has confessed on several occasions that he was a lonely boy, that he did not like having friends and that at school he felt harassed for it. He was born in London, Ontario, into a Mormon family with deep religious beliefs. Perhaps hence his withdrawn character. However, there were two things she loved to do: sing and dance. And he did it with his sister at weddings and communions. “That gave me confidence. I never liked being a child. I couldn’t bear to be told what to do. I didn’t like to play ”, he acknowledged years later. The diagnosis of an attention deficit disorder caused him to withdraw further into himself. However, against all odds and luckily for everyone, at age 12 he auditioned in Montreal for the show. The Mickey Mouse Club and earned the position. Little Gosling was joining the exclusive circle of Disney boys.

Many of the images that we have rescued belong to that time to give us a laugh (with forgiveness) with his innocence and tenderness, in first-time works that only he keeps in his heart, such as the series Breaker high (1997 – 1998) about a group of students from an institute built on a cruise ship. Come on, not to miss it. He also has no waste of platinum blonde and showing off teenage muscles in Young Hercules (1998 – 1999), 50 episodes on the adventures of Ancient Greece. Luckily in 2000 he went to another level with the film Remember the Titans, along with Denzel Washington, although it was The Believer (2001), his first lead role, when he began to be taken seriously. Playing the role of a neo-Nazi who turns out to be Jewish, the film won the best picture award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Then there would be blockbusters like Murder … 1-2-3 (2002) and Noa’s diary (2004), where he combined professional success with love. In the first one he fell in love with Sandra Bullock (and she also with him, of course) and in the second he fell in love with Rachel McAdams. Then, dressed in some impossible looks that some claim today, he walked the red carpets around the world demonstrating his love, hugging, hugging, coming. Nothing to do with the current Gosling man, who protects the privacy of his pack like a beast. He met his partner, also actress Eva Mendes, in 2011 during the filming of Crossroad. They have two daughters, but they haven’t posed together even when he picked up the Golden Globe in 2017 for La La Land, nor when he was nominated for an Oscar for the same title.

Movie wherever there are in which the best version of Gosling is enjoyed from beginning to end. What a waste of talent and elegance! We close this little birthday present trying to forget his first steps in the cinema remembering, in case one has escaped you, the titles for which Ryan Gosling will always be one of ours: Half nelson (2006), Blue valentine (2010), The Ides of March (2011), Drive (2011), Blade runner 2049 (2017), The first man (2018)… And get ready to see him in Kent style, because they say that next year he will shoot the film with the beautiful and talented Margot Robbie Barbie.