The new photos of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter: Daisy Dove is already a year old

Katy Perry proudly strolled through the streets of Santa Barbara with her little daughter Daisy dove, which recently turned its first year. The Orlando Bloom couple also surprised with a spectacular diamond engagement ring.

Since the birth of the baby, on August 26 of last year, the couple has been zealously maintaining the intimacy of their family. Although Bloom and Perry are very active on social media, it is not common for them to share photos of the girl.

However, some images have been leaked to the press and you can see how beautiful she looks. In July of this year, an image was released showing the smiling couple with the baby and Flynn, the eldest son of the British actor with Miranda kerr.

So are the new photos of Katy Perry with her daughter

The Daily Mail released several photographs of Katy Perry in which she appears gently holding her baby while walking in a parking lot in the luxurious town of Montecito in Santa Barbara, California, where she resides with Orlando Bloom.

In the snapshots released by the English newspaper, you can see the American interpreter in a casual outfit, consisting of a shirt with white and gray striped buttons, high and worn jeans, brown sandals, a white checkered mask and her customary crochet hat. , valued at approximately $ 40.

For her part, little Daisy Dove radiated tenderness in a complete white outfit with black polka dots, and pink sandals. The blonde hair, which is already a bit long, was carried away by the wind.

Katy Perry’s luxurious ring

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, recalls the Hollywood Life portal. During the ride, the “Dark Horse” singer also wore the single pink diamond ring surrounded by a stripe of eight white diamonds.

According to the North American publication, the jewel with which the Hollywood star, 44, requested a commitment from Perry, 36, is valued at the sum of five million dollars.

All about Katy Perry

All about Famous