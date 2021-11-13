The mockery of the fans of the United States to Diego Lainez

The United States fans do not forget

Diego lainez

. The Betis player, who will star in a lawsuit with Matt Miazga, was a source of derision for the supporters of the Stars and Stripes team in Cincinnati.

The Mexican team will face USA in match of CONCACAF Final Octagonal on Friday, November 12 at 8:10 p.m. and you will be able to enjoy the game on Azteca 7, aztecadeportes.com and the Azteca Deportes App.

It might interest you: The day that Mexico broke the curse in the United States



EXCLUSIVE with Jaime Lozano: The team that is in Jimmy’s mind

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE



The fans make fun of Diego Lainez

In the streets of Cincinnati, the fans put up posters with a photo of Diego Lainez, with the shirt of the Betis. “Have you seen this child?“You can read it at the beginning and later say:” The last time he was seen, he was fixing his hair and on the Betis bench. “

The images of the posters circulated on social networks prior to the match between Mexico and state United. The Mexican fans came out in defense of the ‘Factor’, who has not had a good season with him Betis, after having missed the start due to an injury to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Diego Lainez vs United States

It was in 2018 when Diego lainez he earned the hatred of the fans of USA. In a friendly match that the Americans ended up winning, the Mexican claimed a lack of Matt Miazga and faced the defender, who made fun of the stature of the then player of the America.

Edson Alvarez

, who is about the height of Miazga came to defend his teammate and then things calmed down, but apparently, the fans of USA have not forgotten that episode and they remembered it just before the crucial clash for their aspirations, on the way to Qatar 2022.

It might interest you: Mexico vs United States: Date, time and history of matches

