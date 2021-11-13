The Metaverse is getting closer, what are its risks?

Facebook has been an integral part — sometimes too much — of life in the Western world for the past decade. Not only through its main service, the blue social media platform where we have made friends – and enemies -, we share private moments and many memes, but also its sister applications: Instagram, the queen of photography, and WhatsApp, the service most popular courier.

But in the midst of an era where the role of these digital tools in human life is increasingly being questioned, even reaching legal instances, Mark Zuckerberg announced just a few weeks ago that the company that has made him a billionaire will change its name to Meta, and with this, the development of a virtual reality space will begin where all the interactions that we previously carried out in person or through these devices will now be exclusively digital. This, of course, without leaving home, and with the possibility of interacting – and consuming – in an environment controlled by the company.

The “Meta-verse”, to which he alludes in his name, is not a term invented by the magnate. It already existed in science fiction long before, but its introduction declared that, like many other things, elements that we believed would only live in books, movies or video games could now be part of our daily lives. And many are not sure what to think about it.

At first glance it seems like a great idea. In fact, games like Fortnite, Roblox or a few years ago with Second-Life, have proposed similar spaces for coexistence, with internal economies and particular dynamics, but Meta’s ambitions go further, and what they are looking for, they have raised this way, it is replacing much of the physical social experience with a virtual one.