The Metaverse is getting closer, what are its risks?

Facebook has been an integral part — sometimes too much — of life in the Western world for the past decade. Not only through its main service, the blue social media platform where we have made friends – and enemies -, we share private moments and many memes, but also its sister applications: Instagram, the queen of photography, and WhatsApp, the service most popular courier.
But in the midst of an era where the role of these digital tools in human life is increasingly being questioned, even reaching legal instances, Mark Zuckerberg announced just a few weeks ago that the company that has made him a billionaire will change its name to Meta, and with this, the development of a virtual reality space will begin where all the interactions that we previously carried out in person or through these devices will now be exclusively digital. This, of course, without leaving home, and with the possibility of interacting – and consuming – in an environment controlled by the company.
The “Meta-verse”, to which he alludes in his name, is not a term invented by the magnate. It already existed in science fiction long before, but its introduction declared that, like many other things, elements that we believed would only live in books, movies or video games could now be part of our daily lives. And many are not sure what to think about it.
At first glance it seems like a great idea. In fact, games like Fortnite, Roblox or a few years ago with Second-Life, have proposed similar spaces for coexistence, with internal economies and particular dynamics, but Meta’s ambitions go further, and what they are looking for, they have raised this way, it is replacing much of the physical social experience with a virtual one.
The philosopher speaks
Byung-Chul Han, a Korean philosopher, recently published an essay entitled “Not-things,” in which he posits that there are things – physical, material, sensitively tangible elements – and non-things – etheric, conceptual, mental, spiritual – of which the latter are gaining more and more ground.
His concern lies in this tendency to give greater value to the immaterial, to the extent that digital devices such as NFTs or cryptocurrencies are so important today. His text was not published about the Zuckerberg ad, but he almost predicted it.
‘Caring for the environment’
The idea behind the ‘Meta-verse’ its creator —or at least its spokesperson— justifies it by ensuring that without leaving home we will be taking care of the environment. And although, as a result of the pandemic and the work from home that it imposed in many spaces, it was found that the effects on the planet were minor —not in all areas—, it implies a cost of electricity that has not yet been measured.
The cost of digital
What is known about how much it affects the environment is the popularity of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, whose methods of obtaining them are so energetically expensive that many are already considering their investment in these technologies, or are looking for different ways to reach them.
The constant use of an electronic device to access this ‘Meta-verse’, could cost much more than what you save.
Safety
Facebook and its sister apps, like any digital product, are not exempt from cyberattacks, as well as blackouts, like the one it suffered last month. The dependence on a technology that is both so versatile and so fragile has also been questioned, not only because of the intervention of other humans – hacks – but also because no technology is infallible, and a failure in such a relevant global platform – such as we experienced it a month ago — it can create massive chaos.
In whose hands?
Meta’s announcement came just days after an internal investigation was made public that demonstrated the damaging effect of Instagram on underage youth, especially women. Facebook knew it and as happened with the handling of private data – which led Zuckerberg to court – as long as there was a profit, the company had no objection to continuing harmful practices for its users.
.