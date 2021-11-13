Christian pulisic answered Guillermo Ochoa. The attacker of USA He was ironic about the statement made by the goalkeeper where he assured that they wanted to be reflected in the success he has had Mexico.

After the first score, the attacker of the Chelsea ran to the corner to celebrate his score and lift his shirt showing the legend “the man in the mirror”, words in direct allusion to the statement of Ochoa.

A few days ago, prior to Concacaf Classic, the Mexican goalkeeper assured that the Americans have tried to copy what Mexican soccer has done, a statement that clearly caused annoyance inside the rival squad.

“Mexico has been that mirror in which they want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy. Mexico we have one strong leagueThey have grown and improved a lot, that helps rivalry and competition, “he told ‘TUDN’.

At the end of the game, the United States players celebrated with the traditional “two to zero”, as it happened in the past decade, when it was the recurring result in favor of the northern neighbors when they faced the Tricolor.

