The lessons of Mexico’s three defeats against the United States in 2021

We present you the lessons of Tata Martino must take after the three defeats against the United States in the Gold Cup, Nations League and now World Cup qualifying

The three defeats of Mexico against USA in 2021 they exposed the weak points of the team of Gerardo Tata Martino. In the summer, the Tricolor argued that they divided their teams to face three competitions, but in the tie they had no pretext to avoid defeat against Gregg Berhalter’s team.

‘Tecatito’ Corona missed Mexico’s clearest opportunity to open the scoring against the United States. Imago7

We present to you what lessons the sweep of the North American team on the Tricolor left to Mexican soccer and that the last defeat cost it the undefeated and lead of the World Cup qualifying round.

Tricolor without aim against the United States

The Mexican team dominated for several lapses USA in the three games he lost in 2021. The lack of aim of his attackers doomed them. Neither Raúl Jiménez, neither Rogelio Funes Mori nor Pulido, the three forward centers that Tata Martino used in those games, could score. This year, only Diego Lainez and Jesús Tecatito Corona hurt the rival in the area.

Defense problems, USA scored six goals against Mexico in three games

Mexico received six goals from USA in the three games he lost to them in 2021. Among the three games, he used five different centers, Héctor Moreno, Carlos Salcedo, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez and Cata Domínguez, none with the desired result for Gerardo Tata Martino.

Mexico has problems with its generational change

Gerardo Tata Martino acknowledged that his team lost intensity in the second halves against USA and it is something that has happened to him in all the games of the tie, because his players do not last 90 minutes. This is due to the generational change, something that Gregg Berhalter’s team has done and boasts a young team.

Raúl Jiménez was not the solution

The forcefulness of Raul Jimenez and his leadership was seen as a solution to avoid a third fall to the USABut the Wolverhampton player could do little to prevent another setback against Gregg Berhalter’s team.

Lack of players in Europe

In the convocation of the USA to play against Mexico there were 15 players playing in Europe, while in the Tata there were barely eight. That is one of the factors that have put Gregg Berhalter ahead.