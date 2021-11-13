The last duel – Diario Córdoba

The last film (for now, as it already has another pending release: The Gucci house) from Ridley scott (filmmaker whose filmography is replete with greatest hits turned classics, from Blade runner or Duelists to Gladiator or Alien, the eighth passenger, Thelma & Louise... and so many emblematic titles that could fill this column with citing them) was presented in the last edition of the Venice festival, out of competition. We find two key names in the conception of the project, I mean the actors and screenwriters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck -friends and colleagues who have already won the Oscar for best screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting by Gus Van Sant- who get back to work, together with Nicole Holfcener, to adapt Eric Jager’s book.

In the end, a long movie (152 minutes), although it looks with interest and does not tire. This duration is conditioned by the type of narration that has been chosen, in the style Rashomon of Kurosawa (although this one, in 1950, obtained a tape of 88 minutes). Here, I also know exposes a fact from various points of view.

The film begins with the irruption of the preparations for a duel and closes with its denouement. In the middle, we witness what causes this confrontation between those who were, at the beginning of history, friends and battle buddies, embodied in the aforementioned Damon and Adan Driver; both make up one excellent construction of your characters, like Affleck (somewhat unrecognizable as blond). Everything is perfectly controlled, from a bluish and gloomy photograph of Dariusz wolski to an impeccable recreation of the time, passing through the beautiful and effective musical illustration of Harry Gregson-Williams.

For those who prefer the original version, it should be noted that license that today seems somewhat implausible, I mean the use of English for some dialogues located in France, during 1386, not precisely helping to lend credibility to the story that, it is reportedly based on actual events.