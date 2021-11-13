The keys to the Hamilton and Verstappen investigations

Everything that happened after Friday’s qualifying at the São Paulo GP has left the f1 paddock on fire as he waits to see if the driver of Mercedes or that of Red bull they are punished for the sprint race on Saturday.

On Hamilton’s side, his Mercedes is being investigated for an alleged violation of the rules with his DRS, while Verstappen has to testify after being considered that he illegally touched the rear wing of his rival in the parc fermé.

Both incidents are likely to be treated very seriously, and amid the fierce battle for the title, the stewards’ decisions have huge implications.

Here we take a quick look at the key issues in the controversy.

Lewis’s DRS in Brazil

An hour and a half after qualifying, the FIA ​​technical delegate, Jo bauer, sent a note to the stewards saying that he believed Hamilton’s rear wing was out of compliance.

In that bulletin, Bauer stated: “The minimum distance requirement was met. But the requirement of a maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested according to Technical Directive / 011-19, was not met.” .

The problem here is the distance between the two rear wing flaps that make up the DRS concept.

Article 3.6.3 of the F1 Technical Regulations covers that area and makes it clear that when the DRS is in its closed position, the space between the two flaps “must be between 10mm and 15mm”.

2019 opened DRS flap Photo by: Giorgio Piola

However, when the flap is open (as in this graphic above), so that the DRS is in the position where it is used to overtake, the distance between the elements should be “between 10 mm and 85 mm. mm “.

In effect, that means there should be a maximum distance of 85mm between the two fins when the DRS is open.

Any space larger than that It is illegalas it could offer an extra boost of top speed on the straight.

How is it checked?

DRS probe detail 1/3 Photo by: Aston Martin DRS probe detail 2/3 Photo by: Aston Martin DRS probe detail 3/3 Photo by: Aston Martin

Obviously, it is impossible for the FIA ​​to verify the distance between the elements of the DRS spoiler when the car is on the track.

However, a procedure has been established so that an inspection can be carried out in the parc fermé after the sessions, when the car is stationary.

The Technical Directive article TD / 011-19 covers how that is done, and is related to a special DRS probe that the FIA ​​uses to ensure compliance with the rules.

That little 85mm wide disc is placed on the end of a pole and, with the DRS activated on the car stopped in the pitlane, it is pushed through the gap between the wing elements.

A version of that probe, which the Aston Martin team uses to make sure its wing is legal, can be seen in a video they uploaded themselves last month.

If the space between the two wing elements is greater than 85 mm, the probe will pass through the wing space and the FIA ​​will consider the car to be illegal.

On Friday night at the Interlagos circuit it was seen that the FIA ​​was conducting an examination with its probe, while Bauer took pictures with his phone showing an FIA colleague pushing the probe through the gap.

What is the explanation?

Mercedes has yet to comment publicly on what has happened to its rear wing, but clearly there seems to be some complicated circumstances on the matter.

At 10:00 pm in Interlagos on Friday night, after several hours of deliberation, the commissioners decided to postpone their hearing for the following morning, suggesting that the matter is not easy.

A standard infraction of the technical rules, such as a car with little weight or an element of the spoiler that is too large, would normally lead to an automatic disqualification.

Instead, stewards asked that Hamilton’s rear wing be seized and sealed, pending further investigation Saturday morning.

The wing will be the same design the team has used all season, and there is nothing to suggest that they have purposely tried something new to take advantage of the DRS rules.

One thing that could have happened is that something broke in the wing during qualifying, causing the extra space in the DRS.

Rival Red Bull, which has suffered a few rear wing headaches in recent races, appeared to suffer from its own DRS problems in this same qualifying, when Verstappen’s wing appeared to move into turn 1 at the end of Q3.

That’s something that Verstappen probably noticed and triggered the parc fermé incident that has led to his own possible violation of the rules.

And Verstappen?

News of the Hamilton car investigation was a bombshell Friday night, but a fan video shot immediately after qualifying sparked even more intrigue.

In the video, which spread like wildfire on social media, Verstappen is seen inspecting his own rear wing while the first three cars are parked in the parc fermé.

In particular, it seems to be checking the gap between the two elements of the DRS, perhaps to see if there was a problem or some flexibility.

But surprisingly, Verstappen then walks up to Hamilton’s Mercedes and performs a similar check on his rival’s rear wing, touching the car.

That is a violation of a very strict rule that prohibits anyone from touching cars in parked conditions in case they try to interfere with the machinery.

That rule is established in the International Sporting Code, which is the FIA ​​rule book governing all motor racing.

Article 2.5.1 establishes: “Within the Parc Fermé, only assigned officials can enter. No operation, verification, set-up or repair is allowed unless authorized by the officials themselves or by applicable regulations.”

There is little doubt that Verstappen’s behavior violated those rules, but it is not uncommon for drivers to inspect the weapons of their rival, and for example Sebastian Vettel has been seen many times looking at the cars of other teams.

Over many years, numerous videos have emerged on Youtube of Vettel in the parc fermé, including one in which he moves a car forward with his feet to inspect the tires and feeling the clearances of the ailerons with his feet.

While Verstappen’s inspection of the Mercedes rear wing did not appear to involve much physical force, so it is unlikely that it altered Hamilton’s wing, the fact that it touched a part of the car that is now subject to inspection by the FIA makes it an extremely delicate situation.

Verstappen will have to explain his behavior to the FIA ​​stewards in a hearing at 09:30 local time in Brazil on Saturday morning (13:30 in Spain).

What sanction can there be?

It is not ruled out that both drivers may be excluded from the classification for what happened if the commissioners adopt a tough position (and compensation, that is also).

In the case of Hamilton it is more likely, since if the stewards consider that his car violated the technical rules, then there is nothing to discuss: it is disqualification.

In de Verstappen, the matter is much more subjective, since it will be up to the four commissioners to decide the seriousness of the offense they consider in their action.

Because although his behavior was harmless and is more likely to lead to a reprimand or a fine, the fact that he touched the exact part of the Mercedes that is under investigation makes the situation far from easy.

Mercedes could well argue that a simple touch of “someone” could be enough to alter the piece and trigger the violation of the DRS rules, even if that theory seems pretty far-fetched.

Now that the tension in the battle for the title is mounting and there are 19 points of difference with only four races to go, the result of what the stewards decide in the next few hours could be even more decisive than any other that has taken place. on the track so far this weekend.