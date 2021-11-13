The iconic Mercedes SL convertible returns, under the AMG seal, stronger and sportier than ever

The history of Mercedes SL, the roadster par excellence of the Teutonic brand, started in the 50s and although it has been maintained for six generations, it had not received a set-up as relevant as the one that has just been made by the company’s high-performance seal: AMG.

Yes, the Mercedes SL adds to its name these other three initials that guarantee a stronger, more powerful, more elegant and sportier return to the roads than ever.

“The new SL combines the sporty genes of the original with AMG’s signature Driving Performance. At the same time, it provides its occupants with luxury and comfort at an unsurpassed level. This combination is unmatched in the sports car segment and is also reflected in the cabin, which combines maximum comfort and quality with the right dose of sportiness.

The fusion of the analog world with the most advanced digital equipment available at a very high qualitative level reveals that the new SL is the reincarnation of an icon in a new era ”, he commented. Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, through a statement.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL, the new edition of a motorsport icon

Almost 70 years ago a sports car was born in Stuttgart, which became a legend since its introduction: the Mercedes SL, which today reaches its seventh version as the first sports car to be launched exclusively by AMG, the high-performance sub-brand of the company.

Thus, the new Mercedes-AMG SL is the latest edition of a motorsport icon, returning to its roots with a classic soft top and an eminently sporty character.

Likewise, the luxurious 2 + 2-seat roadster is particularly suitable for everyday driving and for the first time uses an all-wheel drive system to convert the power of its engines into performance.

A series of high-tech components accentuate its sporty profile. These include the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL running gear with active roll stabilization, the rear axle steering, the AMG high-performance ceramic brake system with composite discs available as an option or the DIGITAL LIGHT lighting system with projection function. built-in as standard.

The convertible will be available in two models, the SL 55 and SL 63. Both feature a hand-built 4.0-liter V-8 biturbo mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MTC automatic transmission with Race Start launch that sends power to the wheels. four wheels, a first for the convertible.

The SL 55 takes advantage of its Race Start launch system to approach zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 183 mph. The SL 63, meanwhile, can accomplish the same feat in 3.5 seconds and tops out at 195 mph.

Mercedes-AMG has developed the SL with full autonomy at its headquarters in Affalterbach as a Performance Luxury model, completely independent of other ranges.

Exterior design

At the front of the new Mercedes SL is the now standard wide-mouth Panamericana vertical bar grille, which is winged by a set of angular headlamps. Its retractable hardtop has also been replaced by one made of three-layer fabric, which can go down or up in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 37 mph, depending on the brand. The change helped the car lose 46 pounds and lowered its center of gravity.

The convertible also has a more prominent rear end, with an integrated active spoiler and a new diffuser, in case you forget it’s a high-performance vehicle. Optional packages with chrome accents and black-out are available, as well as the Aerodynamic package for those looking for an even sportier, sleek look.

A look inside the refreshed Mercedes SL

Doors inside, the iconic Mercedes SL has undergone an equally complete makeover. It features a 2 + 2 design for the first time since the R 129 generation in the late 1980s, allowing for more space.

Each of the four seats is available in one or two-tone Nappa leather, Nappa leather with diamond stitching or Nappa leather with Dinamica Race microfiber accents. The head restraints are equipped as standard with the Mercedes Airscarf heating system to keep you warm even when the top is down. The AMG high-performance and sports seats are also available as add-ons. Up front, you won’t find the Hyperscreen that spans the EQS dashboard, but there is an aviation-style cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a tilting 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen.