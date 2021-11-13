The functions that WhatsApp Plus has and how you can download its latest version | Techno Doctor | Magazine

This application serves in a similar way to the original WhatsApp.

With an innovative design and some details that the original version does not have, WhatsApp Plus has managed to have several users who value this unofficial version.

The latest version of WhatsApp Plus is 17.50 and among the functions of this unofficial version created by a Spaniard known on the Internet as Rafalense, a figure that can be customized to suit each user. According to its creator, WhatsApp Plus is an update that “improves the WhatsApp application with which you will continue to have WhatsApp (identical), but fully customizable.”

In addition, those who download it can send larger files and not only 16 MB, as allowed by the original application. In this they can be up to 50 MB.

Another of its functions that attracts followers is that you can deactivate the read receipts and decide who can and who cannot see the read receipt; It has more emojis than traditional WhatsApp and manages to notify the user when one of their contacts is online.

How to download the latest version?

The platform’s APK must first be downloaded from any page where it is available for download.

You must give Chrome permissions to be able to install it on the cell phone.

In case it cannot be installed, it is because there is still data from the original platform to be deleted.

The risks of using WhatsApp Plus

In the WhatsApp’s terms of service is expressly indicated that “unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be capable of moving your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp.” Because they violate the safety rules and user privacy.

WhatsApp could close your account if you have any of these applications

To sanction users who decide to use these unofficial versions of the messenger, WhatsApp decided to suspend all types of accounts. Therefore, users with WhatsApp Plus can receive a message within the application notifying that your account is “temporarily suspended.

How to switch to the official version of WhatsApp

If you are one of the users who used third-party applications, the first recommendation is to make a backup of the chat history before transferring the account to the official version of WhatsApp. The messaging platform itself explained how this change can be made if you have WhatsApp Plus or WhatsApp GB.

How to know if your account was suspended in WhatsApp Plus

To switch to the official version of WhatsApp, the user must make a history backup of chats, as indicated by the platform itself. For more information, you can visit the Help Center of the application.

Locate the application name in More options > Settings > Help > App info. Follow the instructions below, depending on the name of the application: WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp.

Open Play Store and download WhatsApp.

Install the application and accept its “Conditions and privacy policy”.

Verify your phone number. Remember that it must be enabled to receive calls and SMS messages.

Choose the country code from the drop-down list (the code you choose will automatically appear in the field on the left).

Enter your phone number in the box to the right. Don’t add zeros before the phone number.

Choose “ Next ”To request a code.

Finally, enter the 6-digit code that was sent to you via text message

Finally, remember that for problems and inconveniences you can write to the following emails: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. (I)