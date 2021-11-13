The first iPhone with USB-C sells for $ 86,000

What started as a simple engineering project has ended up becoming a substantial sum for its creator after a young student has managed to sell a modified iPhone with a USB-C for a total of $ 88,000.
About a month ago, Ken pillonel showed the world the first iPhone with USB-C port. Tired of seeing how Apple refused to include this port in any of its terminals, he decided to buy an iPhone X and modify it on his own. But Pillonel wanted its modifications did not suppose any drop in performance in the charging and transferring phone files. In addition, it also managed to keep the dimensions of the iPhone intact.
Pillonel uploaded a video in which he showed all the steps he had followed, from designing a custom circuit board to modifying the iPhone body to fit the new USB connector properly-C.
And after finishing its draft, Pillonel decided to put his great work up for sale on Ebay. With a starting price of $ 1,000, it didn’t take long for bids to reach several thousand, and eventually their modified iPhone ended up selling for $ 80,000.
So this is a whopping someone has paid for an iPhone with USB-C. Will we ever end up seeing a real one or will we have to go to someone What Pillonel to have ours?