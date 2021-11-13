The first iPhone with USB-C sells for $ 86,000

What started as a simple engineering project has ended up becoming a substantial sum for its creator after a young student has managed to sell a modified iPhone with a USB- C for a total of $ 88,000 .

About a month ago , Ken pillonel showed the world the first iPhone with USB-C port. Tired of seeing how Apple refused to include this port in any of its terminals, he decided to buy an iPhone X and modify it on his own. But Pillonel wanted its modifications did not suppose any drop in performance in the charging and transferring phone files . In addition, it also managed to keep the dimensions of the iPhone intact .

Pillonel uploaded a video in which he showed all the steps he had followed, from designing a custom circuit board to modifying the iPhone body to fit the new USB connector properly- C.

And after finishing its draft , Pillonel decided to put his great work up for sale on Ebay. With a starting price of $ 1,000, it didn’t take long for bids to reach several thousand, and eventually their modified iPhone ended up selling for $ 80,000.

So this is a whopping someone has paid for an iPhone with USB- C. Will we ever end up seeing a real one or will we have to go to someone What Pillonel to have ours?