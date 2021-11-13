The camera in Alonso’s Alpine, key in the Verstappen case

After the stewards launched an investigation into the DRS of Hamilton’s car after qualifying on Friday in Brazil, a video of a fan from the stands of the circuit emerged on social networks that would add more drama to the situation.

The images showed the Dutchman inspecting his rival’s wing and touching it in perfect conditions. Closed park, which violated the regulation that stipulates that at that time only authorized people can operate in the cars.

For this reason, on Friday night the stewards summoned Verstappen to testify at half past nine in the morning on Saturday (local time), and there the World Cup leader appeared with a representative of the team Red bull.

Awaiting the decision of the commissioners Motorsport.com has been able to know, from a direct source, that there is a key element in the case: the camera on board of Fernando Alonso’s car, parked in the pitlane near the Mercedes of Hamilton, collected that Verstappen, according to those involved, barely touched the investigated car.

If it is found that Verstappen’s contact with the rear of the Mercedes was not strong enough to alter anything, the argument that the German team was clinging to would collapse. However, no matter how slight the touch was, the regulations do not say that it is forbidden to press any point of a Formula 1, but rather says, in article 2.5.1 of the Sports Regulations, verbatim the following:

“Inside the Parc Fermé, only assigned officers can enter. No operation, verification, tune-up or repair is allowed Unless authorized by the officials themselves or by applicable regulations “.

We have to wait to know if the resolution comments on that new video evidence, and it is unknown if Red Bull has offered it to the FIA ​​as evidence for its defense or if the highest body found the images and used them in the process.

In any case, it was a shot with higher quality and much more revealing than those recorded with a mobile phone and from the other side of the track, in the stands of the Jose Carlos Pace Autodrome in Interlagos, by a fan whose video quickly went viral. .

