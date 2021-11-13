The aggression of Chaka Rodríguez that ended only with yellow | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 21:52:09





The duel between United States and Mexico, by Day 7 of the Concacaf Qualifiers, lived moments of high tension when the pitched fight was almost armed, because the Chaka Rodríguez lost his mind, he attacked a rival and even saved himself from the red card.

Games between Mexico and United States they usually live together different intensity but he already had a good time that an aggression was not seen, where the Mexican soccer player he stayed ‘playing for free’.

The aggression of Chaka Rodríguez

Ran the minute 67 of the party when an infraction was called near the midfield. The ball was rolling and the Chaka Rodríguez wanted to go out playing fast, but not giving it to him right away, he got upset.

The Chaka took the United States player from the shirt and ended up knocking him down, but not only this, but later he took him by the face and stung the eye.

The American stayed lying on the grass and it seemed that they had not seen the aggression of Rodriguez, but after that all footballers put together the ‘ball’, some of them started to fumble and the hissing handed out some yellow.

The admonished after this action they were the Chaka Rodríguez, Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen, but from the images of the action it was obvious that the Mexican was saved from the red card.

Minutes later, Christian Pulisic, Chelsea player, scored 1-0 for the United States and McKennie I would sentence everything with him 2-0.