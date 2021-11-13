The 7 best movies of Sandra Bullock.

Since its inception, Sandra has stood out in the cinema and has proven to be a multifaceted actress with her different characters and here we leave you some of her best films.

Surely you have laughed, cried, got angry and have even learned with the characters that

Sandra Bullock

She has performed during her career in the cinema, since there is no doubt that she is a professional and in each project she leaves her one hundred percent to be memorable.

Few celebrities have succeeded, because although acting in a movie will give them notoriety before the whole world, not everyone manages to be remembered and that their work transcends, but it is the case of Sandra, who has captivated the public with their characters and has even received awards, including a Oscar for Best Actress for the film ‘A Possible Dream’ (The Blind Side).

And honor to whom honor deserves, that is why below we present a count with some of the 7 best films of Sandra throughout her career.

1. Maximum Speed ​​(Speed)

In this film, Sandra gives life to ‘Annie Porter’ and together with ‘Jack Traven’, played by Keanu Reeves, they must save the passengers of a bus carrying a bomb and will do everything to deactivate it.

2. The Net

In this film production, Bullock plays ‘Angela Bennet’, a computer analyst who accidentally ends up in the middle of a conspiracy case, putting her life in danger.

3. Miss Congenialty (Miss Congenialty)

This is perhaps the film that has marked her the most in her career, where FBI agent ‘Gracie Hart’ infiltrates a beauty pageant to catch a criminal.

Four. The Lake House

In this film Sandra gives life to ‘Kate Foster’ and must solve a mystery that arises through the correspondence of ‘Alex Wyler’, with whom she falls in love. And yes, this job is his reunion with Keanu Reeves.

5. The Proposal

We started out hating ‘Margaret Tate’ and ended up worshiping her character in this film full of fun and romance, as Sandra’s character must avoid being deported to Canada and instead devises the plan to marry her assistant ‘Andrew Paxton’ (Ryan Reynolds) -to whom, by the way, does not give the best deal- and among so many entanglements and uncovering of secrets, they end up falling into the nets of love.

6. Gravity

Doctor ‘Ryan Stone’ is trapped in the middle of nowhere on her first space mission, and although at one point she almost loses hope of being demure, she desperately searches for her way home. A very exasperating plot that keeps you on the edge of the seat for just over an hour and a half.

7. Ocean’s 8: The Scammers

‘Debbie Ocean’ creates a plan to steal a necklace worth more than 150 million dollars in full celebration of the Met Gala, so she will recruit the best to help her meet her goal.

These are just some of the films in which we have seen Sandra in action, surrounded by mystery, comedy and lots of love, so several films were left out that surely deserve to deepen or a better place in this short list.

Even this 2021 the new film that Bullock will star, which is named ‘Unforgivable’ And after the release of his trailer, many already have high expectations about his performance. It should be noted that this film will arrive on December 10 through a streaming platform.

What do you think is the best of Sandra’s movies? Although there is no doubt that she is the favorite of many, because at 57 she continues to reap successes and has us accustomed to her impeccable performance.

