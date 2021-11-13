Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, how they met and why they ended: the story of a love of a few months | Timeline | Network | All Too Well | Celebs nnda-nnlt | FAME

What for many has been a fleeting relationship between the actor Jake gyllenhaal and the singer Taylor Swift, It may have been more durable than you imagine. The few months that their emotional bond lasted, does not mean that either party has completely forgotten this period. At least, this is what the followers of the interpreter presume, who assure that some of her productions have lyrics that remind her of her ex-partner. Next, we are going to tell you more about how the couple met and why they broke up.

MORE INFORMATION: The ‘sexist joke’ that offended Taylor Swift

Taylor and Jake They began to spend time together in mid-2010. By October of that year they had already formalized as a couple, although they did not say that the joy would last shortly, because three months later the idyll would break so that both take different paths.

By 2012, the one that started to make news was Taylor Swift when he launched his Red album, which included his new songs, “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”. These songs beyond being evaluated for their musical composition had to be under the critical eye of the ‘Swifties’, who ventured to say that the lyrics of these songs had to do with the singer’s ex.

MORE INFORMATION: Why filming “The Good Girl” with Jennifer Aniston was torture for actor Jake Gyllenhaal

HOW TAYLOR SWIFT AND JAKE GYLLENHAAL MEET

The first indications that Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal they began to share more time than normal it was after they both visited the program ‘Saturday night Live’ in October 2010. After that meeting with Emma Stone, the singer was questioned about the alleged love affair she had with the “Nightcrawler” star. “I am always optimistic about love”she said on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

A month later, the couple was seen on a walk through New York City, under the pretext of visiting the Gyllenhaal’s sister for Thanksgiving. In December of that year, the actor revealed to ‘Us Weekly’ that “it would be great” to have Swift at Christmas dinner.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift started dating when they were 29 and 20, respectively.

WHY TAYLOR SWIFT AND JAKE GYLLENHAAL ENDED

But, the moments of happiness ran out as soon as January 2011 arrived. After an award ceremony, the interpreter would have been the one who ended the relationship with Swift, according to specialized media. “Jake told him it wasn’t working. She is very upset and hurt. She has felt mistreated “, revealed a source to ‘Us Weekly’.

After a constant analysis and monitoring of the lyrics of his new version of ‘Red’, Taylor’s fans assured that the stories of those songs were inspired by the figure of “Nocturnal Animals”, especially ‘All Too Well’.

“I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you still have it in your drawer even now”read the lyrics, which some linked to the accessory she wore while with Jake on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, one of the last happy moments the couple had.

In the taylor song you also hear: “Now you send my things by mail and I walk home alone, but you keep my old scarf from that first week / because it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me”.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship may have been brief, but their impact certainly wasn’t.

THE NEW VERSION OF ‘ALL TOO WELL’ INCLUDING DETAILS OF THE RUPTURE BETWEEN TAYLOR AND JAKE

Swift in November 2021 released a full version that is 10 minutes long of what for many has been the anthem of their breakup, ‘All Too Well‘. In it you could deduce more details of what was his break with Gyllenhaal.

“They say that everything is fine, which ends well / But I’m in a new hell every time you cross my mind / You said that if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die”, Taylor is heard singing.

In another part of the song you hear more details of the duration of the relationship with the actor: “And I was thinking while driving / At any moment, he will say it’s love / You never called him what he was / Until we were dead and went and buried / Check the pulse and come back / Swearing it’s the same / After three months in Tomb “.