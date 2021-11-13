Tata Martino worsens his numbers against the United States

ANDl 2021 will be a year that Gerardo Martino will hardly forget. After starting his process in command of the selection in a calm way, the waters of the Concacaf sea began to become difficult for Tata, who already accumulates a negative balance against Tricolor’s staunch rival: the United States.

The peak of this selection seems to have come in the year of the pandemic. Despite the few games that Mexico had in 2020, El Tri showed a great level, product of everything he sowed in 2019. Including two wins before the hated rival.

The Tata martino would win his first official tournament with the Mexican team (2019 Gold Cup) against the United States with a lone goal of Jonathan dos Santos. A couple of months later Mexico would repeat the dose to its neighbor with a win (0-3) in a friendly match.

With those two victories in tow, El Tri faced a 2020 with little activity, but with the highest level that the Mexican representative has had under the reins of Martino, which left a promising 2021 with Nations League, Gold Cup and Playoffs in sight.

However, the illusions gradually turned into nightmares. First the Nations League. Mexico went to the front, but the United States never lowered its arms to snatch the title (3-2). They would have the ‘revenge’ in the Gold Cup. With problems, the Aztec team reached the final, where it was received with another ‘blow’. The United States charged him the affront of 2019 and with the same score (1-0) stripped him of the second summer title.

Hopes lay in the Play off Heading to Qatar 2022. El Tri del Tata visited his greatest rival as leader … and they left there frozen. The United States revived the ‘curse’ of ‘Two to Zero’ thanks to the many of Christian pulisic (the new Captain America) and Weston McKennie.

This last fall (third of 2021) He ‘flipped the tortilla’ at Tata Martino. Starting 2-0 against the Stars and Stripes team, now their numbers are negative (2-3). The turns that life takes and, above all, football.

Tata Martino vs United States Mexico 1-0 United States | Gold Cup | 2019

United States 0-3 Mexico | Friendly | 2019

United States 3-2 Mexico | Nations League | 2021

United States 1-0 Mexico | Gold Cup | 2021

United States 2-0 Mexico | Qualifying 2021

Photos: Imago7

