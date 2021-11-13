Tata Martino denies that the Mexican National Team suffers with the defense

Enrique Martinez Villar

Although USA exhibited the defensive deficiencies of the Mexican team in three games and in this tie game with the two goals he made just over half of the scores received in the previous six games on the way to the World Cup, Gerardo Maritno denies that this is the Achilles del Tri tendon.

“We had played six games and we had three goals against. It does not seem to me that the defense was up to that moment to have defensive problems. The United States scored two goals, but in the first half we do not suffer goal situations and we had played with a central that had not been together. We have many things to correct, but I don’t think it was our Achilles tendon, at least throughout the tie, “he said at a press conference.

Martino reiterated that the defeat should not be taken personally with the United States, but they should know how to get up from the emotional blow in the face of the game against Canada.

“As I said before the game, it is not a question of lose three games with the United States. The situation is to be able to continue recovering in the tie, we played a tie, not a personal confrontation with the United States. I understand the importance of being a Classic, having three defeats against a rival that all Mexicans want to beat, but what we have to worry about the most is to redirect the tie “

“We have lost the first knockout match in a Clásico that we wanted to win, we had to lose and the players are sad; it is important to get the players back for the game against Canada ”.