Sylvester Stallone’s daughter wore a spectacular slip-style dress in front of the Eiffel Tower

Sophia stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter and model Jennifer flavin, posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, and won the admiring comments of several of his million and a half followers with a slip-style dress that at this time became very fashionable.

“Wonderful person”, “My God, you look unreal” and “This is a great photo of you, you look beautiful” were three hundred compliments that the model and influencer received.

“The crush,” wrote the 25-year-old in French, who at the beginning of October (when she made the post) was traveling through England and France with her family and visiting incredible places.



Sophia Stallone wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with this photo.

His look consisted of a V-neckline dress decorated with lace, thick straps, and panels of more lace of the same tone on the torso. She also wore a matching gold bracelet with a necklace and a pair of circular earrings.

She parted her hair in the middle, leaving locks slightly wavy, while her face was seen with a light layer of makeup in shades of tan, tan blush, nude lipstick, eyelids with dark shadows, black mascara and outlined eyebrows.



The young woman sets trends with her looks. Photo: Instagram

A special guest

About a few weeks ago, the protagonist of Rambo and Rocky was as a special guest at Sophia and her sister Sistine’s podcast titled “Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone.”

The Stallones publicized the visit on their social media and joked that Sly was “the biggest guest” on the show so far.



Sophia Stallone and her sister Sistine host a podcast titled “Unwaxed.”

During the talk, Sophia and Sistine took a tour of the actor’s extensive professional career and talked about rather personal things related to their father, such as about his first jobs.

“You probably have the most abnormal resume I’ve ever heard,” Sistine told her father. “I mean just to name a few: you were a lion cage cleaner, a gorilla, you cut fish …” she added, and Sylvester cut her off with a comical clarification: “A good fish cutter.”

“You were a volleyball coach, a sofa salesman … How were you a fish cutter?” his daughter asked him. “I was a good fish cutter. Your mother was with me, right? We went to see a house that someone had for sale, the guy was maybe 85 years old. He says, ‘I know you, you used to cut the best fish at Dover Deli.’ Am I lying? ”Replied the star.

When Sophia asked if he was fired from any of these jobs, his answer was sincere: “everyone.”



Sly was in episode 50.

On the most recent episode of the podcast, the Stallone sisters interviewed the young model. Corinne foxx, daughter of the famous actor Jamie foxx.

The young twenty-somethings already have 53 chapters of a project that, among other things, keeps them together as a family.