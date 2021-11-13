Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to ‘The Mercenaries’ and reveals who will pick up his witness

‘The mercenaries’ came to light in 2010. A saga that has brought together some of the best-known and strongest faces in the Hollywood industry for a blockbuster where action predominates over everything.

A saga that will stop featuring Sylvester Stallone, the leader of the band, who has fired after finishing the filming of the fourth film through a video published on his official Instagram profile, which he recorded on the set itself.

A project that Stallone has worked on for the past 12 years, bringing to life Barney ross and even being the director and scriptwriter, as happened in the first installment of the saga.

A clear substitute

In the video, the American actor has had a “bittersweet” farewell, but he has also confirmed to his more than 13 million followers that he is already clear who his successor is as leader of the band: “Ready to pass the baton to Jason Statham, who is very capable“, Has revealed.

Regarding his experience in the saga, Stallone wanted to share a reflection: “The best thing is to be able to provide films and entertainment where there is a message, because what I try to convey with my most successful films is the human touch. Not so much the action, which is self-evident. It is to reach the public in a way in which they can identify, regardless of the mission, with the characters that appear. “

This goodbye to the saga of ‘Los Mercenarios’ does not suppose much less his farewell to the cinema, and is that the actor has finished his message saying that he is going to “prepare for the next challenge“, which could be ‘Samaritan’, which is in post-production, and ‘Little America’, which has already started preparing for filming.

As for the fourth film, it should be noted that we will be able to see Stallone again with Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, and with signings like Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa.