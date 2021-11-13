Sylvester Stallone confirmed that he will be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It’s official: Sylvester Stallone will return to the cohesive universe of Marvel Studios with the help of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Although it is not yet clear what relevance the actor will have in the plot of the new Star-Lord and company film, this weekend Stallone himself confirmed his return to the Guardians of the Galaxy films by the hand of A behind-the-scenes video of the new James Gunn-directed film.

“Here I am on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy. This is what they do before (filming), they put some teams that record every expression that you can have so that it can be duplicated if you are not there “Stallone said in the video where he showed part of the process that is done for that aspect of the shoot.

Sylvester Stallone debuted in the Marvel Studios universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and played Stakar Ogord, the Captain of The Ravagers.

In that sense, it could be speculated that his participation in the new film would have to do with that group and its dynamic with the Guardians after Yondu’s death. But for now that is just speculation and the only clear thing is that, in addition to the return of the central team, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the introduction of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began filming this week and its premiere is set for May 2023.