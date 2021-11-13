Summary of the match England vs Albania (5-0). Goals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 15:58:26





England took a solid step towards him Qatar World Cup 2022, after this Friday he beat Albania (5-0), thanks to a masterful performance of his forward Harry kane, who excelled with a triplet, including a scissors goal.

The duel was a real feast for the English, because from minute 9 Harry Maguire was in charge of opening the board, before some Albanians who did not even put their hands to avoid the catastrophe.

The feast of Harry Kane started at minute 18 when he sent to save the ball for the first time, later his goals reached 33 ‘and 46, the last being a real gem, since took advantage of a center to finish off ‘scissors’ and mark the annotation.

Jordan henderson also collaborated with an annotation for the English, since before the break (28 ‘) he also put one more nail to the coffin of the visitors.

Victory for England meant reaching 23 units and being Group I leaders with 23 units, while Polynya, which is second in the sector, reached 20 points after beating Andorra; therefore, in the absence of the last date being disputed, a draw would suffice for the English to stamp your ticket to Qatar 2022.