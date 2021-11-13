Stroke: What is it, early symptoms

The stroke It is considered a cerebrovascular disease (CVD) that mostly affects women over 50 years of age. It is important to know what is it exactly and the symptom early anticipation, as the time of care will make a difference for the patient.

The most notorious case in recent days about a stroke is that of the first actress

Carmen Salinas,

who is currently hospitalized in intensive care trying to return from a coma caused by the stroke.

However, it is one of the most frequent diseases in Mexico; the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery ‘Manuel Velasco Suárez’ of the Ministry of Health points out that cerebrovascular disease ranks fifth among the causes of death in the country.

There are three types of CVD, thrombotic, embotic and hemorrhagic, which is also known as stroke.

what is a stroke?

The brain, one of the main organs of the body, requires oxygen and nutrients that are transported through the blood in order to function well. When this blood flow is interrupted then the stroke.

Why does a strokel? This EVC is caused by two reasons, the first is because a clot blocks the passage of blood, the second is due to a rupture of a blood vessel in the

brain

.

There are different symptom early that foresee a stroke And it is important to know them because the time you spend to receive medical attention makes the difference between having only a slight brain injury, suffering a severe disability or death.

Early symptoms of a stroke

Below are the symptom early a stroke, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the British National Health Service (NHS).

Weakness in some part of the body

When there is a stroke there is sudden weakness in some parts of the body, for example, the face, arms or legs. It usually only occurs on one side of the body.

The patient may also have paralysis of the face, to identify this symptom it is essential to ask the person to try to smile and, in case it is difficult, they should go to the doctor.

In addition, facial paralysis can also appear in the seemingly droopy mouth or eye.

Another of the symptom of a stroke It is the weakness in the arms that prevents the person from being able to raise both arms and keep it in the air. There may even be tingling in that area.

A person with stroke You may also suffer from speech difficulties, for example you may draw words, misstate them, or say incoherent or confusing things.

Among others symptom early a stroke are:

– Lack of vision in one or both eyes, as well as blurred vision.

– Sudden difficulty walking.

– dizziness

– Loss of balance.

– Lack of coordination.

– Sudden headache.

– Confusion.

– Perception problems.

