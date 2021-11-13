Steps to get Mew and Jirachi in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Again we bring you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In the text that you have below, you can consult the steps to follow to get to Mew and Jirachi in this title. It was recently confirmed that they would be present, and now we bring you all the details on how to get hold of them.

They are as follows:

In the westernmost part of Pueblo Aormaflor, there is an older couple in one of the flowerbeds. If players interact with them, they will mention that they wish they could meet people who have been in contact with certain items or who have participated in events related to the unique Pokémon Jirachi and Mew. If players have a save file of Pokémon Sword and Shield, the man will give them Jirachi. If we have save data for Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu or Eevee will give us Mew.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, whose premiere is scheduled for November 19, 2021, here.

