SteamWorld Dig 2 is for free download only today on Steam and GOG and you keep it forever

Be very careful about this interesting promotion that Image & Form Games has enabled, because today you are going to have the opportunity to free download SteamWorld Dig 2 in its PC version. You can find it for Steam by clicking here and you can also do with it through GOG in this other link.

It is important that you do not think about it too much because the offer will only be available for a few hours. Once you add it to your library, it will be yours forever, but you will have until 7:00 p.m. in the case of the CD Projekt RED digital store and until 8:00 p.m. in the Valve store.

This splendid 2D platform adventure has a mechanic very similar to that of the first SteamWorld, taking everything that made the original title special and taking it even further, which leaves us with an excellent metroidvania in which we will make our way by digging through some underground caves.

As you go down and down, you will have to enter hidden passageways and galleries that appear that will be full of enemies and traps, but also great treasures. Undoubtedly the latter will be essential for this go acquiring improvements so that the trip is not so hard, although for this it will also be necessary to locate new powers that throw us a cable in our journey.