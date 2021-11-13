Sony celebrates the first year of PS5 and reveals the most played titles on the console

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Time passes quickly and today marks 1 year since the official debut of PlayStation 5. Sony’s next-generation console is considered a success, as it has already sold more than 13 million units worldwide.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, posted a message on the PlayStation blog this morning to celebrate the first anniversary of PlayStation 5 with gamers.

In it he recognized the great support that the community has given to the console during all these months. He also talked about his great current game lineup and revealed which are the most played titles on the system so far.

PS5 celebrates its first anniversary and anticipates more than 25 games on the way

Ryan excited the users of PlayStation 5 and fans of the brand, as he assured that a lot of quality content is already on the way. The manager said that this is possible thanks to recent acquisitions, such as those of Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque and Nixxes.

He also stressed that the console already has great games, such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Deathloop. To all of them will be added important productions of PlayStation Studios, such as God of war ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.

The Sony executive revealed that so far they have released more than 360 games for PlayStation 5 and that more than 25 titles for the console are currently in development within PlayStation Studios.

“Most importantly, the passionate support we have seen from you, our players, makes this past year really special for us. PS5 players have collectively played over 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on PS5 and streamed over 26 million hours of content, ”revealed Ryan.

Most played titles revealed on PS5 and promise more units of the console

The manager knows that the shortage of consoles continues to be a problem in several regions, so he promised to bring as many PlayStation 5 units as possible to stores in the remainder of the year and in subsequent months.

“Rest assured that we are focused on doing our best to ship as many units as possible, it is something we work on every day throughout the company and it remains my top priority. Once again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges, ”said Ryan.

Lastly, the list of most played titles on the console was revealed. Below you can see the top 10 most popular games:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

