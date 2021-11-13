Sofia Vergara chosen in the Top 100 Latina Powerhouse 2021

Sofía Vergara has boasted the title of being the highest paid actress on television from 2013 to 2020 and is known for her role on the hit comedy ‘Modern Family’. The actress was born in Colombia in July 1972. Her mother was a housewife and her father was a rancher.

Vergara initially did not intend to be an actress. She originally studied dentistry at a university in Colombia, but dropped out just before graduation to pursue her future as a model and actress. The Colombian beauty began to gain fame in the entertainment world by co-hosting television shows on the Univision network in the late 1990s. From there, she began landing small acting roles in films such as “Four Brothers ”and“ Madea Goes to Jail ”.

It wasn’t until 2009 that Vergara got her big break playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, “Modern Family.” The program received several awards and opened many positions for Vergara.

In addition to her success as an actress, Vergara is also a successful businesswoman. The 49-year-old star has her own jeans line, lingerie brand, and her own shoe collection with Payless. She is an ambassador for Head & Shoulders shampoo, has multiple fragrances and even has her own furniture line, Sofia Vergara Collection.