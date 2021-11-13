So you can make your app look like an iPhone

WhatsApp It is the application to exchange messages most used in Mexico due to the large number of tools it has.

For that reason, developers keep creating features that allow them to stay ahead of the game.

However, it is no secret that there are different tools depending on the type of device you use.

The differences between WhatsApp for Android and to ios There are several, although the main and most notorious one is undoubtedly the visualization of the interface, depending on the operating system you use.

Although, if you have an Android phone and you would like it to show off the interface of an iPhone, you will be very surprised to find out that there is a trick that will allow you to achieve it.

If you want to make your WhatsApp look just like that of a iPhone You just have to follow the following steps to achieve it easily.

How to make my WhatsApp look like an iPhone?

The first thing you should do to put your WhatsApp in iPhone mode is to delete the official application but not without first creating one backup with all your information.

Then you must open the following link https://www.mediafire.com/error.php?errno=320&origin=download and download the file available at this https://www.mediafire.com/file/qu2cqu8dj2s8ibf/Themeios7.70. zip / file.

Once you have it you have to look for both downloaded files in the Files folder of your mobile device.

When you find them you have to open the new WhatsApp and restore the Backup that you have saved.

Then you must select the settings menu and choose the option “Themes” so that the appearance of your WhatsApp is automatically changed to the one of your choice.