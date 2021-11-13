Sneaking into a theater, that’s how Vin Diesel’s career as an actor began

Vin Diesel He is one of the actors of the moment and it is normal, since the actor continues with the saga of ‘Fast and Furious’ premiering the ninth installment of the franchise and with future plans for it. It seems that the actor who gives life to Toretto has new adventures planned for him and the Fast family expanding the universe of ‘Fast and Furious’.

But before giving life to one of the most successful sagas of recent years, not even his own Vin Diesel he knew if he wanted to be an actor. And his beginning in the world of acting is perhaps something that was not expected of him.

Vin Diesel’s first great saga

But not everything has been Toretto in Vin Diesel’s career and is that in addition to being part of ‘Fast and Furious, the actor participated in another great franchise,’The Chronicles of Riddick‘. Vin Diesel gave life to Riddick in the films of this character, being one of his first great sagas in the cinema.





Cinema: The Chronicles of Riddick | Atresplayer

In fact, despite having the last installment of Riddick in 2013, it seems that Vin Diesel wants to continue with his character and has already confirmed that there is a fourth installment on the way.

This is how Vin Diesel began to act

But before all this, before Vin Diesel came to the world of cinema, he was just a boy who did not know that his passion was going to be acting. And despite his big heart, it seems that the actor it was something more rebellious during his younger years.

According to account Buzzfeed Diesel snuck into a theater with some friends when he was seven years old. But they could not avoid the director of the play that was being performed and they caught them all. This was nothing more than a stroke of luck, as the director decided to do a casting Vin Diesel and the friends with whom he had sneaked into the theater.

If Vin Diesel had had the abilities of some of his characters to escape, perhaps he would never have given us the saga of ‘Fast and Furious’.

Surely you are interested in:

Vin Diesel already knows perfectly how the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga will end