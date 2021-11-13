Scientists issue “code red” for devastation in the Amazon rainforest – AGP Deportes

The Amazon is in “code red” and just slowing down devastation it will prevent it from reaching a point “catastrophic“Of no return in the coming years, hundreds of scientists warned this Friday in the COP26.

If the current high rates of deforestation, soil degradation and fires that have been recorded in recent years, the largest rain forest of the planet could reach that tipping point before 2050, lose up to 70% of its native vegetation and become a practically desert area.

The alarm was turned on by the Panel Scientific of the Amazon (SPA), made up of more than 200 experts from around the world, and that this Friday presented the results of a comprehensive evaluation carried out to the largest rain forest of the planet.

According to scientific Carlos Nobre, co-president of SPA, the most sensitive areas to reach the point of no return in this biome are located towards the south of the Amazon, from Bolivia to the Atlantic Ocean, passing through the Brazilian states of Rondonia, Mato Grosso and Pará.

As explained to EFE, it is an area of ​​more than two million square kilometers – almost a third of the entire Amazon and an area equivalent to the size of Mexico – where large portions of jungle became a source of emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the last 10 years, contrary to what happens in most of this biome, which functions as a sink for carbon.

This is because, in that region of the ecosystem, the dry season has extended by almost a month in the last two decades, causing an increase in the temperature and the consequent decrease in rains.

For this expert in global warming, the climate change has weakened the jungle, which is losing its ability to recycle water, increasing fires and killing vegetation typical of humid climates, a process that if not stopped can become a “catastrophe“.

“The jungle stores, below and above the ground, between 150 and 200 billion tons of carbon. If the tipping point is exceeded, and this may occur in about 20 to 30 years, it is likely that between 60% and 70% of the forest will be transformed into a ecosystem degraded ”, he assured.

It is urgent to restore the Amazon rainforest and encourage the bioeconomy

Basin amazonian and its biome occupies the north of South America and spans eight countries (Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname), plus French Guiana, which is a French overseas department.

The devastation of the jungle together with the climatic changes they have in check this ecosystem which is home to 10% of the world’s flora and fauna, which plays a fundamental role in the climate regulation and where about 47 million people live, of which 2.2 million are indigenous.

For the experts of the Panel, the intentions cannot remain on paper. It is imperative to “act now”; put an immediate stop to devastation in areas approaching the point of no return; set the goal of zero deforestation by 2030 and implement effective control policies against environmental crimes that promote this problem, such as the illegal timber trade and illegal mining.

Among the main recommendations of the Panel are restoring the extensive areas that have been devastated with species of flora amazonian and speed up regeneration natural of the jungle.

It is also urgent to encourage the development of this ecosystem by promoting actions of bioeconomy, such as the sustainable exploitation of fruits and medicinal plants typical of the Amazon that keep the biome standing and in which the communities that inhabit the region participate.

One hectare of a system agroforestry in the jungle amazonian It can generate a profitability of over $ 1,000 a year, much higher than the $ 100 to $ 200 profit left by livestock and soybean crops, respectively, according to experts.