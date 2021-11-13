Scenarios if the Mexican National Team loses against Canada

Those ghosts and vague memories of Columbus reappeared, although this time it was at the TQL in Cincinnati, Ohio. The United States beat Mexico 2-0, to stay as leader of the Octagonal Final, although it is tied with the Mexican National Team with 14 points, but the goal difference puts them up.

Tata Martino justifies the defeat against the United States

With this result, those directed by Gerardo “Tata” Martino they add three games without being able to beat the Stars and Stripes squad: the Nations League Final, the Gold Cup title match and this match towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

For the next day of the Play off from Concacaf, Mexico will visit Canada. Another of the rivals that has been complicated, because on the Azteca Stadium they drew 1-1 with a tremendous performance by Alphonso Davies.

At the moment Mexico is located in the second position of the Octagonal Final with 14 points. The leader is state United with the same units, but with better goal difference. The Stars and Stripes will face Jamaica.

In third place is the Canadian squad with 13 points, behind it is located Panama with 11 points and will face The savior on the next day.

Mexico could fall to fourth place with a sum of results, because if he is defeated in Canada and Panama defeat with a difference of five goals on the scoreboard to El Salvador, those led by Gerardo Martino would fall to fourth place no matter if state United loses to the Caribbean by a difference of two goals.

The next and last commitment of this year within the Concacaf Octagonal Final for the Aztec National Team will be the visit against Canada. Next Tuesday, November 16, 2021,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca Deportes, at 8:50 PM (Central Mexico time).