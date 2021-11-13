Sanction to ‘Tuca’, an example for the rest of Liga MX

The sanction to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti served as an example so that cases of discrimination are not repeated in the everyday language that has been present in the MX League, as Mikel Arriola pointed out

Mikel Arriola stated in an interview with ESPN Digital, that the sanction of three games and an economic fine for Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, serves as an example for the affiliates of the MX League to become aware and try to remove from their daily language in this sport, any comment that threatens the honorability of the Mexican soccer.

Tuca Ferretti received a three-game suspension and a financial fine. Getty Images

The president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, pointed out that they are fighting hard against discrimination through a campaign that started recently and that, for this, “we have a code of ethics precisely so as not to create a vacuum in terms of sanctions.”

He stated that the punishment imposed on Ricardo Ferretti by the Disciplinary Commission, an autonomous body, “sends a signal that whoever commits this act is going to leave his job for three days, in addition to the financial sanction. And if you see, the second paragraph of the determination itself (of the Disciplinary), indicates that, if there is a repeat offense, the sanction will be more serious, more severe against him “.

Mikel Arriola acknowledged that there is a strong hand against all kinds of acts of discrimination, or harassment: “In addition (to rule with a strong hand), we need to educate and reduce the space for discrimination, which are stereotypes, stigmas that are generated from education at home. We too, in the short term, have to transmit this knowledge in the football environment; design an inhibitory and preventive regulation to try to use less the sanctions regulations and that this is already the last resort “.

“Information is education,” stressed the president of Liga MX. “Violence can also be discrimination and we cannot normalize discrimination, but we have to banish it,” he stated.

‘There are cases of success in other leagues, where a message is being sent to the entire environment, to the sponsors themselves, that as an industry we are going to have the best practice“.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

He stressed that “We are an industry that is worth 2 billion dollars and we have to be responsible, and accredit with our sponsors, that we have the best practices that they also use in their day-to-day lives. We want us to see ourselves as an industry and as a responsible industry. “

Mikel Arriola, said: “I believe that the Disciplinary Commission is a good example that when this assumption arises, it acts ex officio: it opens the investigation, the person involved appears, the arguments are presented, a reaction is also generated from the club, assuming that it must continue working on the nondiscrimination, and an acknowledgment of Mr. Ferretti is presented, an apology, and then the rule of sanctions and the code of ethics that was agreed in 2017 by all the actors associated with football are applied “.

He said that it is also necessary to work with the basic forces and minor teams in Irles, changing the ‘chip’ around the ‘good nodes’, “so that there is clarity on what is understood by discrimination, how to prevent it and who may be affected. “.

He stressed: “Of course, our code of ethics is very clear in that the media also must always be treated with respect and I believe that this sanction to Mr. Ferretti is sending the message.”

NO BACKWARDS

To an express question that, if the new regulations of the MX league will end up eradicating the confrontations, or the verbal war between technicians, players and managers, many times through the press, he replied: “I think so, without leaving a On the side, passion. Passion is football, but we have to assume that passion does not imply the right to discriminate against anyone, or insult anyone, or that this leads to physical violence. “

“As in any industry, I think we have nothing to adapt to the new times. If you see, for example, that the automotive industry has the best practices to protect the environment, against harassment, or any type of exclusion by race , or by preference, why not the football industry? “.

LAUNCH WARNING

In this sense, he reiterated that they are working together with constitutional or governmental bodies, such as the Ministry of the Interior and Conapred, with which an agreement was recently signed, so that all their efforts begin to bear fruit in the short term.

In this way, Mikel Arriola acknowledged that an atypical League is coming in this regard, where “you have to take advantage of to continue sending messages against discrimination and know that whoever violates the new policy will be punished,” he concluded.