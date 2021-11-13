Salma Hayek will discover her star on the Walk of Fame on November 19

Los Angeles (USA), – Salma Hayek will discover her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Los Angeles, USA) next Friday, November 19.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which is responsible for the tributes on the Walk of Fame, said this Friday in a statement that the Mexican actress will be accompanied at this ceremony by actor Adam Sandler and by filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Hayek worked with Sandler in the comedies “Grown Ups” (2010) and “Grown Ups 2” (2013), while with Zhao – winner of the Oscar for best picture and best director for “Nomadland” (2020) – has just released the blockbuster “Eternals” (2021).

Nominated for the statuette for best actress for “Frida” and considered in Hollywood as one of its most important Latin stars, Salma Hayek’s career as a performer also includes the films “Desperado” (1995), “From Dusk Till Dawn” ( 1996), “Wild Wild West” (1999) and “Beatriz at Dinner” (2017).

In 2021 it has been especially active.

In “Eternals”, Marvel’s big bet for this year, he was part of a spectacular cast made up of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry.

He also has “House of Gucci” pending release at the end of November, an ambitious film by Ridley Scott and where he shares credits with stars such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

In 2021 he also presented “Bliss”, a curious mixture of drama and science fiction that he led with Owen Wilson; and the hooligan comedy “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” where she was joined by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

Outside of acting, Hayek has tried her luck as a producer on television series such as “Ugly Betty” (2006-2010) or “Monarca” (2019-2021).