Salma Hayek and the Gucci dress that Dakota Johnson also wore

As expected, the Mexican brought some platforms, also from Gucci, this not only to participate in the film that portrays one of the most dramatic moments of the brand, but to wink at her husband, François-Henri Pinault, who is the president and CEO of Kering, conglomerate to which the Italian firm belongs, as well as Saint Laurent or Alexander McQueen.

Shoes, model Alice, have a sandal-like design, a 8-inch platform with 11-inch heels. Its price is 20,227 pesos approximately, they are made of leather and have golden details that contrast with other silver ones.