Rihanna allocates 5 million for a personal bet in Spain

A few years ago, Barbadian singer Rihanna quickly became a trend when she released a new musical single, promoted a concert tour, or appeared at an awards show to be acclaimed by her fans. Although the singer’s musical talent is undeniable, she has decided to show a new facet in the last 3 years: that of a businesswoman.

In 2018 she decided to invest in creating her own lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and since then her success has been overwhelming. coming to dethrone companies like Victoria’s Secret, Intimissimi and the luxurious Agent Provocateur.

The success of its online stores has been undeniable, And it is for this reason that the singer has decided to invest in the opening of several physical stores around the world, to finish materializing her textile emporium.

The opening of the stores is scheduled for 2022 and it is estimated that in Spain stores will open in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, to later expand to the other autonomous communities. And it has been leaked that he will pay about five million euros to open these establishments in the most important cities of Spain. Stores are also planned to be found in London, Milan, Paris and Berlin. The official debut will be made in the United States and from that moment on they will begin to analyze the operation of the market and the acceptance by the public in order to bring the stores to Europe.

The director of marketing of the brand, Christiane Pendarvis, has indicated that the intention of opening physical stores is to attract “those customers who do not feel comfortable buying online”, highlighting that online commerce has some disadvantages, Since the issue of sizes can be complicated for some people who are not very clear about their measurements, and being a lingerie store the returns process is much more complex.

For that reason, its publicists and investors have decided that this is the best time to bet on stores taking advantage of the decline of Victoria’s Secret, that has seen the need to close some of its domains worldwide.

Rihanna’s company concept is innovative, as she has chosen to enhance female beauty without falling into stereotypes and beauty standards. The garments can be found in a wide variety of sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, showing that a measure cannot delimit the sensuality of who has decided to wear it.

The artist wants to capture her way of thinking in each of the designs that the brand proposes, thus highlighting self-love, inclusion and the transgression of social norms that no longer adapt to the reality of the artist.

A few weeks ago, the Savage x Fenty vol.3 fashion show, published by Amazon Prime Video, caused a stir on social networks, and in just 40 minutes we were able to observe a waste of talent, sensuality and beauty. The show featured the participation of some show personalities such as Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Vanessa Hudgens, and the presence of important modeling figures such as Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski or Gigi Hadid, and the return of Cindy Crawford to the catwalks.