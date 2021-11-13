“Red Alert”: Netflix’s most expensive movie is a matinee adventure for all audiences – Tvshow – 11/13/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

Red alert It is proof that having money does not mean anything. It is, for example, with its 200 million dollars of investment, the most expensive film produced by Netflix, the platform that premiered it yesterday.

Much of that money must have been taken by its cast that includes three of the most profitable stars in the world: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. That is, the very The Rock, Deadpool and the Wonder Woman. That kind of workforce is achieved only with a lot of resources. Between the three races they add more than 20,000 million dollars at the box office.

But if it is still debated whether or not money makes happiness, it is very clear that it does not make a good movie. Red alert, which is not up to its staff and its budget, it is irrefutable evidence in that sense.

Although he wrote and directed it, it is difficult to see Rawson Marshall Thurber as an author, although he also wrote and directed Dodgeball, Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller faced in a spotting championship.

Thurber has already worked with Johnson on A spy and a half (where Kevin Hart was also and it was funny silly) and in Skyscrapers: rescue in the heights, a catastrophe cinema that was plain and simple nonsense. One might wonder, as we are and with all due respect, what is Johnson’s best movie. The only more or less decent, if I may, is Blood, sweat and glory, the one with Mark Wahlberg about a couple of bodybuilders who get into a big mess; I directed it Michael Bay. And it looks nothing like Johnson’s movies, closer to Jumanji or some Fast and furious.

In any case, Red Alert is in the peloton of a filmography that will be poor in demand but is multimillionaire at the box office, which is what matters.

Johnson is the unlikely FBI agent John Hartley, responsible for criminal profiling. His nemesis is artwork thief Nolan Booth, which is all the funny things Reynolds is required to do in his most recent roles (and once again he is the best of a film).

For those things in life they join in looking for the three eggs of Cleopatra, a gift that Marco Antonio once gave him and that if you have the complete set, it is very expensive. They also unite against Alfil (Gadot), another thief with a white glove and elegance that is proof of situations. The red alert in the title refers to the highest category of fugitive in the Interpol ranking.

The adventure takes the three of them to Rome, Valencia, Cairo, Sardinia, a Russian jail and the Argentine jungle, which provide the setting for a robbery movie, an expeditionary movie, a prison breakout movie and an 80s action movie. that are distributed among the many turns of the screw that contain the barely 108 minutes of Red alert.

Goes from the case Thomas crown to Indiana Jones in a tangled comedy tone. If there is something to respect the film is its recklessness in the face of the challenge of combining all that.

In that environment, the stars do the only thing expected of them: that they work on the cliche of their figure in the movies. Reynolds is the funny one, Johnson, the serious burly man who allows his physiognomy to be mocked; and Gadot, the seductive femme fatale of expensive dresses and deadly flying kicks. Each one, and it is not by snooping in other people’s pockets, pocketed 20 million dollars for doing more or less the same as always.

The set of all those things works like a matinee movie to watch unpretentious. Its stars have enough charisma to hold attention, and while the script doesn’t stop at connecting loose ends, perhaps it’s because he always seems to be thinking about the next chase or fight.

Always far from the ambitions of her references but always ready to show them, Red alert has scenes that remind True Lies from James Cameron, the stunts of Jackie Chan and even an iconic scene that Quentin Tarantino stole from some Japanese.

There is so much nonsense, however, that although the mocking spirit is appreciated, there is the right to demand a little more than a lot of places already seen repeated by huge stars, yes, but here they remain quiet in their comfort zone.